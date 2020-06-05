2 Officers Relieved of Police Powers Amid Investigation Into Arrest at Brickyard Mall

Two officers involved in an arrest outside Chicago's Brickyard Mall have been relieved of their police powers pending an investigation into the incident, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Friday.

The announcement comes after the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is looking into the violent arrest that was captured on video, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's office.

"The Cook County State's Attorney's office has launched an investigation into possible criminal charges related to the incident at Brickyard Mall, " State's Attorney Kim Foxx said at a news conference.

"Our office is in communication with the attorney representing the family in the case, and also working with the FBI which has started their own investigation as well," she continued, adding, "We’ll look at the evidence and the law and see where it takes us."

Foxx clarified that the charges against the woman who was arrested were municipal ordinance charges filed by the city and not prosecuted by her office.

The incident unfolded on Sunday, while bystanders recorded cell phone video at the Brickyard Mall in Chicago’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The video appears to show multiple officers swarm a vehicle in the parking lot, break the car’s windows and pull out several people.

Mia Wright, an essential worker, said after she was thrown to the ground, the officer put his knee on her neck.

“All I thought about was what happened with George Floyd. It could have been another situation like that,” Wright said. “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Wright’s mother and cousin were also taken out of the vehicle by police, but Wright was the only one arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Chicago police said officers observed her with three others, assembled for the purpose of using force or violence to disturb the peace.

Wright denies she did anything wrong and claims police had the wrong person.

She was also taken to a hospital after she said she was detained for 18 hours.

On Thursday, Wright’s attorney demanded a criminal investigation.

“If the individual tried to speed off, that’s a different story, but we all saw the video. They didn’t try to run,” family attorney Nenye Uche said. “Why use that kind of force if you’re not trying to provoke fear and chaos?”

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Thursday recommended Supt. David Brown take action against the officers in the case.

“COPA recommends the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department identify and evaluate the current assignment of involved officers related to the incident at Brickyard Mall in the Belmont Cragin community and either modify their duty status or relive them temporarily of police power until COPA can further assess the events and circumstances surrounding the use of force,” the statement reads.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot declined to weigh in on the incident during a news conference at COPA headquarters Thursday, citing its ongoing nature.

“Of course, I have my own personal opinion about it, but I’m not going to share it because I don’t want to influence what COPA’s work is,” Lightfoot said. “They have the jurisdiction.”

COPA acknowledged it’s in the early stages of the investigation into this incident and has yet to identify all officers involved and is asking for the community’s cooperation and understanding, according to the statement.

The group will continue its investigation and make a recommendation whether the officers will face discipline.

If anyone has information COPA asks to be reached by phone at (312)746-3609 or via their website.