Chicago Pride Weekend: Events, parade route, street closures and more

Numerous events are planned this weekend as Pride Month hits its crescendo in Chicago, culminating with the 53rd annual Pride Parade on the city's North Side.

Events are also planned at Grant Park and Navy Pier, according to officials, giving residents of all ages a chance to celebrate the city's LGBTQ+ community.

Here is everything you need to know about the coming weekend:

Navy Pier Pride – Saturday

A full day of family-friendly Pride activities designed to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Chicago will begin at noon Saturday at Navy Pier.

Music, arts and crafts, storytelling and more will be available until 11 p.m., according to organizers.

More information can be found on the Navy Pier Pride website.

Pride in the Park – Friday and Saturday

The annual Pride in the Park event at Chicago’s Grant Park got underway Friday and will continue into Saturday, with live performances from Saweetie, Years & Years, DJ Lady D and more.

In addition to live music, there will be dozens of food and art vendors, as well as other performances.

More information on the schedule of events, and links to purchase tickets, can be found on the group’s website.

2023 Chicago Pride Parade – Sunday

The 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade will begin at noon Sunday in the city’s Uptown neighborhood, with floats and parade participants staging near the intersection of Montrose and Broadway.

The parade will move through the north side of the city, with hundreds of thousands expected to participate and watch the annual event.

More information can be found on the Pride Parade’s website.

Where is the Pride Parade Route?

The parade will begin at noon at the corner of Broadway and Montrose, and will then head south on a route through Northalsted, Lakeview and Uptown.

From Broadway, the parade will proceed south on Halsted, cut to the east on Belmont, rejoin Broadway, and then head east on Diversey before ending at Cannon Drive.

More information can be found here.

Pride Parade Street Closures

The Pride Parade will require numerous street closures in several North Side neighborhoods, including:

Montrose between Clark Street and Clarendon

Irving Park Road between Sheridan and Clarendon

Halsted between Irving Park Road and Belmont

Belmont between Clark and Broadway

Broadway between Belmont and Diversey

Diversey between Clark and Sheridan

Pedestrians will be able to cross at the following locations along the parade route:

Montrose at Broadway

Irving Park Road at Broadway

Wellington at Broadway

Barry at Broadway

Addison at Halsted

Grace at Halsted

Aldine at Halsted

Cornelia at Halsted

Public Transportation Information

The Chicago Transit Authority strongly encourages residents and parade attendees to use public transit around the parade route, as parking restrictions and street closures will go into effect Sunday morning.

More information can be found on the CTA’s website.