Where is the Chicago Pride Parade? Here's a breakdown of the route

Droves of people will descend on Chicago this weekend for one of the largest LGBTQ celebrations in the country - the city's 52nd annual Pride Parade.

One of the final events of Pride Month, the parade will trek through several neighborhoods on Sunday, eventually coming to an end in Lincoln Park. The action will begin at noon, with marchers stepping off at the corner of Broadway and Montrose, heading south and proceeding through Northhalsted, Lakeview and Uptown.

From Broadway, the route will go south on Halsted, east on Belmont, south on Broadway again, and then east on Diversey to its final destination on Cannon Drive.

If you're planning to come on out, you'll want to allow for extra time.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Street closures are expected as early as early as 8 a.m. with parade route closures beginning as early as 9:30 a.m. Closures include Montrose, Irving Park and Wellington at Broadway and Addison, Grace and Roscoe at Halsted.

Public transportation is highly recommended as parking restrictions will be strictly enforced. Restrictions will begin as early as 5 a.m. on Sunday morning for the assembly area at Broadway and Montrose and along the parade route.

From what the weather will be to details on safety preparations and another major Pride event taking place this weekend, click here.