Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity on Black Friday

Though many said they planned to skip the holiday gift shopping this year, others came out in full force.

In fact, the Aurora Police Department tweeted that Chicago Premium Outlets on Friday briefly reached capacity at 12:17 p.m. Traffic was re-directed and entrances were closed off for the time being.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

#APDAlert: The Chicago Premium Outlet Mall has reached capacity. The entrances have been closed off temporarily and all traffic will be re-directed until further notice. #aurorablackfriday pic.twitter.com/dA0DEHd0jm — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 26, 2021

Around 15 minutes later, some shoppers exited and entrances were reopened.

Chicago Premium Outlets opened at 6 a.m. on Friday and will remain open until 9 p.m. Aurora Illinois Police Department is continuing to post traffic delays and updates around the mall as the shopping day continues.