Black Friday Shopping Guide: When Are Chicago Area Outlets, Malls And Stores Open?

One of the biggest shopping days of the year is here: Black Friday. Though some Chicago stores planned to stay closed on Thanksgiving, many opened early on Friday and anticipate a busy day of Black Friday shopping.

If you're heading out or plan to wait in lines for deals, make sure to bundle up (or at least buy a hat and gloves while you're out there).

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here are the latest updates:

Chicago Premium Outlets: Aurora

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fox Valley Mall: Aurora

Black Friday hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chicago Ridge Mall: Chicago Ridge

Black Friday hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gurnee Mills: Gurnee

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hawthorn Mall: Vernon Hills

Black Friday hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lincolnwood Town Center: Lincolnwood

Black Friday hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Water Tower Place: Chicago

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oakbrook Center: Oakbrook

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Old Orchard Mall: Skokie

Black Friday hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Orland Square Mall: Orland Park

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodfield Mall: Schaumburg

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yorktown Mall: Lombard

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Target

Black Friday hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walmart

Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy

Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy's

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.