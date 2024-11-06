Wisconsin election results still show tight presidential, Senate races

Vice President Kamala Harris’ path to victory in the presidential election hinges largely on results in Wisconsin, but former President Donald Trump holds a slight edge in the state.

The state is part of a so-called “Blue Wall” for Harris, with Michigan and Pennsylvania also critical to any hopes she has of winning the White House this November.

As of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday however, Trump still leads Harris by roughly 124,000 votes in Wisconsin, with 90% of precincts reporting in the state.

Track Live Wisconsin Results Here

Incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin also trailed in her race against Republican challenger Eric Hovde, who held an advantage of roughly 68,000 votes with 87% of precincts reporting.

Wisconsin’s Congressional races have all been called as of 12:30 a.m., including Republican Bryan Steil winning a seat over Democratic challenger Peter Barca.

Wisconsin also passed an amendment that will require voters to be American citizens, with 67% of voters cast ballots in favor of the amendment.