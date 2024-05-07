Why Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb couldn't run for reelection in 2024 primary

Indiana’s primary election takes place on Tuesday, but among the incumbents who won’t be on the ballot is Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Holcomb, currently in his second term in office, was not eligible to run for reelection in 2024, and the state’s constitution holds the reason why.

According to the Indiana state government’s website, the governor is not eligible to serve more than eight years in any 12-year period, meaning that Holcomb could not run for a third consecutive term in office.

Holcomb would be eligible to run in 2028 if he chooses to do so, according to the state.

In order to run for governor of Indiana, an individual must have been a citizen of the United States for at least five years, and must have been a resident of the state of Indiana during the five years preceding the election. The individual must also be at least 30 years old, according to the state constitution.

Holcomb was elected governor in 2016, having previously served as the state’s lieutenant governor. He was reelected handily in 2020, receiving more votes than any other governor in the state’s history, according to his official biography.

A large group of Republicans are running in the state’s primary, including incumbent U.S. Sen. Mike Braun. He is opposed by former Attorney General Curtis Hill, as well as Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Brad Chambers, Eric Doden and Jamie Reitenour.

Former State Superintendent for Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick is the lone Democrat running in the state’s primary.

The state’s last three governors have been Republicans, including Holcomb, former Vice President Mike Pence and Mitch Daniels. Joe Kernan was the last Democratic governor, having replaced former Gov. Frank O’Bannon after his death in office.