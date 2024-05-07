Here are 8 races to watch in the 2024 Indiana primary election

Indiana’s primary election takes place on Tuesday, and multiple statewide elections are on the ballot as Hoosiers choose candidates governor, the U.S. Senate and more.

The races are especially interesting in 2024, as incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb is not seeking reelection, nor is incumbent Sen. Mike Braun.

Here are some of the biggest races that will appear on ballots in Indiana this May.

Governor

Holcomb was prohibited for running for a third term as governor due to an Indiana law that limits the top executive to two four-year terms within a 12-year window.

Numerous Republicans are on the primary ballot to replace him, including Braun, who argues that the issues Indiana is facing require more local, "hands-on" tactics.

He is opposed by former state auditor and current Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is seeking to eliminate the state’s income tax, among other platforms.

Former Attorney General Curtis Hill is also in the race, pledging to cut spending and to increase investment in law enforcement.

Eric Doden is running on a pro-life platform that also emphasizes zero-cost adoptions in the state, and Jamie Reitenour is running on a campaign that emphasizes reductions in spending and on red tape for small businesses.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In the Democratic primary, Jennifer McCormick, a former teacher and the state’s superintendent for public instruction, is running unopposed, emphasizing public education investments and a return to “bipartisan governance,” according to her website.

U.S. Senate

Rep. Jim Banks, serving in Indiana’s third Congressional district, is the lone Republican in the Senate race, running on a platform that includes reducing spending and fighting what he calls “woke” ideology.

A pair of Democrats are also in the race, including former State Rep. Marc Carmichael, who is running to codify Roe v. Wade, institute assault weapons ban and to tackle global warming, among other issues.

Dr. Valerie McGray is running against him, emphasizing increased wages and protections for unions, as well as increasing access to healthcare in her campaign platform.

Indiana 1

This district, which includes Lake and Porter counties as well as northwestern LaPorte County, elected Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan in 2022, but only by a narrow margin. First elected to office in 2020, he serves on the Education Committee in the House, as well as the Department of Workforce and Veterans’ Affairs.

Businessman Mark Leyva, who is emphasizing construction of a southern border wall and abolition of the Department of Education, is running in the Republican primary, along with businessman and Lake County Councilman Randy Niemeyer and business owner David Ben Ruiz.

Lake County voters can find information on polling places and early voting via the county’s website. Porter County voters can also find information here, and LaPorte County voters can visit the county’s website.

Indiana 2

This district includes numerous counties, including the portions of LaPorte County not contained within the first Congressional district.

Both primaries in this election are uncontested, with incumbent Rep. Rudy Yakym seeking reelection on the Republican side and Democratic candidate Lori Camp, a software company executive, seeking the nomination of her party.

Indiana 3

With Banks not running for reelection, a total of eight Republicans will appear on the May primary ballot, including Grant Bucher, Wendy Davis, Michael Felker, Jon Kenworthy, Tim Smith, Martin Stutzman, Eric Whalen and Andy Zay.

On the Democratic side, Kiley Adolph and Phil Goss will compete for the nomination.

Indiana 4

This district in western Indiana includes Newton and Jasper counties, and is represented by Rep. Jim Baird, who is facing Republican primary challenges from Charles Bookwalter and John Piper.

On the Democratic side, business owner Rimpi Girn and retired U.S. Marine Derrick Holder are vying for the party’s nomination.

Voters in Newton County can visit their county government’s website for information on polling places and other information, while Jasper County residents can visit their county’s website for similar information.

Indiana 6

This district in east-central Indiana will have a new representative in Washington after incumbent rep. Greg Pence opted not to run.

Jamison Carrier, Darin Childress, Bill Frazier, John Jacob, Jeff Raatz, Jefferson Shreve and Mike Speedy are all on the Republican primary ballot, while Cynthia Wirth is the lone Democrat running in that party’s primary.

Indiana 8

Southwestern Indiana will also have a new representative as Rep. Larry Bucshon isn’t seeking reelection.

Jim Case, Jeremy Heath, John Hostettler, Dominick Jack Kavanaugh, Mark Messmer, Luke Misner, Richard Moss, and Kristi Risk all Republicans in this race. Erik Hurt, Peter Priest, Edward Upton Sein and Michael Talarzyk running as Democrats.