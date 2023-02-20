What to Know About the 9 Mayoral Candidates on Chicago Election Ballots

With early voting already underway and Election Day just over a week away, voters are preparing to head to the polls to cast their ballots for one of nine Chicago mayoral candidates.

The list is lengthy and the race is competitive, but for those looking for more on each of the candidates - including endorsements, where they stand on major issues and more - we've got you covered.

The first round of the election is slated for Feb. 28. If no candidate receives 50% of the vote in that election, then the top-two candidates would advance to a run-off, scheduled for April 4.

Who Are the Candidates for Mayor?

Note: rather than listing the candidates in alphabetical order, we have listed them in the order in which they would currently appear on the Feb. 28 ballot.

Ja’Mal Green

A community activist, Green has gained public attention for his work supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and he also has founded several community organizations, including the Small Business Repair Program and My turn to Own. He has also focused his efforts largely on addressing the problem of violence in the city.

The list of contenders looking to unseat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot continued to grow on Tuesday, as community activist Ja’Mal Green entered the field. NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern spoke with Green about the decision.

Ald. Sophia King

King has represented Chicago’s fourth ward since April 2016, having lived in the area for 30 years. Her campaign has had a heavy focus on transparency in government, on the city’s handling of violent crime, and on education, with tabs dedicated to those topics on her campaign website.

Notable endorsements: Ald. David Moore

Chicago Ald. Sophia King jumped into the increasingly-crowded mayoral field this week, saying that she is seeking to run as someone who can unite different constituencies in the city, something she says Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to do. Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern has more.

State Rep. Kam Buckner

Buckner was raised in Roseland and Washington Heights, and his current house district represents parts of Bronzeville, Gold Coast, Hyde Park, River North, South Shore and Woodlawn, among others. His platform includes what he calls a “4-Star Plan,” focusing on safety and justice, education, economic opportunity, and stabilizing the city’s finances.

Illinoi State Rep. Kam Buckner announced Thursday he plans to run for mayor of Chicago, throwing his hat into the ring amid a growing list of candidates. Mary Ann Ahern reports.

Dr. Willie Wilson

Wilson, who has owned a series of McDonald’s franchises and various companies, has a long history of running for office in Chicago, with mayoral runs in 2015 and 2019 and a run for Senate in 2020. Wilson is running on a platform to “Recover, Restore and Rebuild” the city, and has pointed to his efforts to donate free fuel and masks to underserved communities as examples of how he’d begin to tackle issues in the city.

Notable endorsements: Ald. Raymond Lopez, Polish-American Congress’ Illinois Division

With a burst of good will generated by his $1.2 million gas giveaways, millionaire businessman Willie Wilson on Monday joined the race to send Mayor Lori Lightfoot into political retirement after a single term.

Brandon Johnson

A Cook County commissioner, Johnson was launched into the race with some powerful endorsements from the Chicago Teachers Union and the American Federation of Teachers. Johnson lives in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, and previously worked as a teacher in the Chicago Public Schools system before being elected to the Cook County Board.

Notable endorsements: Ald. Pat Dowell, Ald. Daniel LaSpata, Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Rossana Rodríguez-Sanchez, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, Ald. Jeanette Taylor, U.S. Reps. Jonathan Jackson and Delia Ramirez, State Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas, State Rep. Lakesia Collins, State Rep. Mary Flowers, State Rep. Will Guzzardi, Rep. Lilian Jimenez, American Federation of Teachers, Chicago Teachers Union, Illinois Federation of Teachers, SEIU Local 73, SEIU Healthcare, United Working Families

1st District Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson is entering the crowded field in the 2023 Chicago mayoral election, NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern reports.

Paul Vallas

Vallas is the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, and has also run in several statewide races, losing the Democratic gubernatorial primary in 2002 and losing the 2014 governor’s race as Pat Quinn’s running mate. Vallas has cited his experiences in running large school districts as he’s hit the campaign trail, and has pledged to make massive changes to the city’s finances, address issues of public safety and to integrate parents more effectively into the educational system.

Notable endorsements: Ald. Brian Hopkins, Ald. Anthony Napolitano, Ald. Tom Tunney, Chicago Chapter FOP, International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 2, Chicago Tribune, Gazette Chicago

NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern sits down with Paul Vallas, former Chicago Public Schools CEO, who announced Wednesday that he will run for mayor of Chicago in 2023.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Lightfoot was elected mayor in 2019, winning a runoff against Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to replace Rahm Emanuel in office. Before her tenure as mayor, she served in a variety of positions, including as president of the Chicago Police Board. She has promised to work toward expanding economic opportunity across the city and to continue her work in bolstering education, police reform and neighborhood development if elected to a second term.

Notable endorsements: Ald. Walter Burnett Jr., Ald. James Cappleman, Ald. Jason Ervin, Ald. Michelle Harris, Ald. Roberto Maldonado, Ald. Emma Mitts, Ald. Chris Taliaferro, Ald. Scott Waguespack, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, U.S. Reps. Danny Davis and Robin Kelly, State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, State Reps. Kelly Cassidy and Camille Lilly, IATSE Local 762, LGBTQ Victory Fund, Plumbers Local Union 130 UA, EMILY's List

Mayor Lori Lightfoot crisscrossed Chicago to kick off her re-election campaign, acknowledging public safety is the top issue and doubling down on her support for police Supt. David Brown. NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern reports.

Ald. Roderick Sawyer

Sawyer comes from a family of political leaders, with his father Eugene serving as Chicago’s mayor after the death of Harold Washington. He was elected to the City Council in 2011 and represents the 6th Ward on the city’s Far South Side. He currently serves as the chairman of the City Council’s Black Caucus, and serves on a variety of committees, including education and child development, as well as the rules and ethics committee.

With Ald. Roderick Sawyer announcing he will run for Chicago mayor next year, the question is, how does he do it? Although his father, Eugene Sawyer, was appointed mayor, an alderman has never been elected to the city’s top post. NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern reports.

Rep. Jesús ‘Chuy’ García

García lost a head-to-head runoff against Emanuel in the 2015 mayoral race, and was elected to Congress for the first time in 2019. He has also served in the Illinois Senate and on the Cook County Board of Commissioners, and gained local fame for supporting Bernie Sanders in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Notable endorsements: Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn, U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Mike Quigley, Ald. Felix Cardona Jr., Ald. Michael Rodriguez, Ald. Susan Sadlowski-Garza, Ald. Andre Vasquez, Ald. Gilbert Villegas, State Sen. Ram Villivalam, Illinois House Democratic Leader Robyn Gabel, Gasworkers Local 18007, IUOE Local 150

After a poll ran by the Congressman showed him beating incumbent mayor Lori Lightfoot in a two-way race, U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia is mulling a run for mayor, NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern reports.

Note: Frederick Collins and Johnny Logalbo fell short of the required number of valid voter signatures, and were removed from the ballot by the Chicago Board of Elections.

Where Does Each Candidate Stand in the Polls?

The Chicago mayor's race would end in a three-way tie if the election happened today, an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ showed earlier this month, with no clear path for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to win in a runoff election.

Results from the poll, released on Feb. 8, showed Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Paul Vallas and Lightfoot finishing closely together, likely forcing a runoff. According to the opinions of 625 registered Chicago voters interviewed between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, Garcia would receive 20% of the overall vote, Vallas would receive 18% and Lightfoot would receive 17%.

Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc., which conducted the poll, determined the potential margin for error of the results to be no more than plus or minus 4 percentage points. That puts Willie Wilson, who the poll determined would receive 12% of the vote, and Brandon Johnson, who would receive 11% of the vote, into potential contention as well.

An additional contender in the virtual tie is the undecided voter. According to the poll's findings, 18% of those interviewed said they were currently undecided when asked which candidate would get their vote.

Fast-forward to a potential runoff, and according to poll results, Lightfoot would come in second when paired with Vallas (35% of the vote to his 48%) or Garcia (30% of the vote to his 54%).

What Does Each Candidate Have to Say on Major Issues?

During a mayoral forum last week, hosted by NBC 5 in partnership with the Business Leadership Council, WVON, the Chicago Urban League and NABJ Chicago, each of the nine candidates were asked what they would to make Chicagoans feel safer.

Their responses are listed below:

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson

"...The safest cities in America all have one thing in common, they invest in people. My public safety plan is the most comprehensive plan where we promote within the police department for additional detectives. We're going to spend and make sure the consent decree is executed with expediency. We're also going to double the amount of young people that we're going to hire all over the city of Chicago because there is a direct correlation between hiring young people and violence reduction. We're also going to pass Treatment Not Trauma. Over 40% of the violence that happens in the city of Chicago happens in 6% of the entire city of Chicago. We know what the proclivities are, so we're going to do what works. We're going to take it serious, we're going to be smart about it."

Paul Vallas

"First of all, I'm going to replace Brown and his leadership team, and I'm going to push the police officers down to community-based policing. At the end of the day, beat integrity is critical. You need to have police officers who know the community.. I'm going to de-privatize the police and CTA. You can use that money and hire another hundred officers.

So the bottom line is, there's no substitution for making sure that you don't have 400,000 high priority 911 calls not responded to in a timely manner because you don't have cars available. That said and done, I'm also going to do what I did when I ran the Chicago Public Schools. I'm going to open the campuses for the dinner hour, over the weekend, over the holidays, bring community-based organizations on to the campuses so we can offer activities for the kids, literally year-round work study opportunities. I'm going to focus on reentry, returning populations, Returning to Crusader, returning citizens, because there are no programs to bring them back in your life."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot

"How we have been able to make progress, because we've listened to the community, and specifically in Black and Brown Chicago, we focused on those 15 communities that have historically driven 50% of the violence, and we've seen an enormous reduction - 25 to 50% down in violent by being at the table with the community and ask them what they need and making sure that we provide the resources."

Ald. Roderick Sawyer

"Yes, in order to make residents feel safer, we have to make sure that they're engaged and empowered. One of the things that I'm proud of is that working with the community commissions, which will be voting on February 28. I was author of that ordinance, and I've spent over two administrations working with it, and we're very proud of its upcoming implementation. But we're going to have to do more. We are also going to have to do more on the front end. We want to make sure that we provide opportunities or alternatives before people decide to make that life of crime a career. We have to give them more services. I agree with my colleague, Mr. Vallas, as stated earlier about using the school's resources and resources not just for children - resources for adults as well, because they're going to need the additional training and job placement skills that we all are going to need."

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García



"To make people safer in Chicago, I would first of all appoint a new superintendent who understands the urgency of building trust with community residents and Chicago police officers. That means officers walking the beat, getting to know people and exchanging ideas and learning what people think about them and vice versa. Two, I would invest heavily in violence prevention programs. Why? I've done that work, I know that it produces results. Chicago has some of the best organizations that do that type of prevention, that would lower crime citywide. Three, I would invest in mental health and crisis response teams so that officers aren't responding to every mental health situation, every domestic violence or other disputes that can be settled by people who are trained in this area. Finally, implementation of the consent decree is the key to modernizing the police department."

Ja'Mal Green

"We are actually dealing with this each and every day. My friends are constantly being killed in our neighborhoods. I'm constantly seeing high rates of poverty in these neighborhoods. This is what my experiences are each and every day, and I'm the only one on this stage who has actually experienced dealing with at-risk youth who are going through these problems. We got to make sure we are investing into these young people and investing into these neighborhoods. We got 50,000 manufacturing jobs right now in the city of Chicago that are open, and we don't got a pipeline. We should have trade and tech hubs all throughout our schools so that we have a pipeline to great middle class jobs. We have to invest in young people, invest in the neighborhoods, create homeowners, reopen up the mental health facilities, have social workers respond to 40% of mental health calls and on and on."

Ald. Sophia King

"So I've been keeping it 100 and doing this for the last couple of years, where I've got two police districts - one downtown, one on the South Side. You see the disparities...so we don't need to defund the police or demoralize the police. We can uplift them and hold them accountable. We can put them in all of our communities so that they're there during the good times. We can also put money into violence intervention. This administration missed that $85 million we could have had on the streets. Less than 5 million that we know made it to the streets. We could also have alternative responses to police for mental health insecurities for homeless insecurities, which make over 50% of our calls. These are lived experiences. This defund law and order is not working, we can get safety by doing both."

State Rep. Kam Buckner

"The question asked about what did we need to do to make people feel safer. I'm going to push back on that, we've got to make people actually be safer in this city, and I put forth a plan to do that. Listen, we have to close the gap on our clearance rate, we have to make sure we reduce the number of violent crimes in this city. We have to wrap our arms around our young people because the truth of the matter is that the folks that are getting caught up in the cycle of violence are getting younger and younger, 11, 12 or 13 years old. We have had no plan for them. We have to also do things we can from a policy standpoint like treatment not trauma, like the peacebook ordinance, this is how we create true public safety. True public safety isn't CPD, it's CPS, it's housing, it's mental health."

Willie Wilson



"We got to do something different. I'm going to roll out my safety plan tomorrow... We have to back up our police officers. Those police officer men and women are from our community regardless of what color you might be, they are from our community. We got to make sure the neighborhood feels comfortable. I've talked to hundreds, if not thousands of police officers in the last four or five months, and I will tell you something - I will not defund the police. I will stand behind them..."

The candidates were also each asked about a bill passed by the Illinois General Assembly that would eliminate cash bail, a piece of legislation that is currently on hold as court challenges to the bill move their way through the court system.

For more on how each candidate feels on other issues surrounding the city click here.