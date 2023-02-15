Rewatch NBC 5's Forum With All 9 Chicago Mayoral Candidates

All nine candidates for Chicago mayor answered questions from NBC 5’s Marion Brooks and WVON’s Matt McGill during the Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum, centered around issues affecting the city's Black community.

Re-watch the full two-hour forum in the players below.

Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum Part 1

Candidates for Chicago mayor answered questions during the Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum, focused on issues affecting the city's Black community.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum Part 2

Candidates for Chicago mayor answered questions during the Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum, focused on issues affecting the city's Black community.

Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum Part 3

Candidates for Chicago mayor answered questions during the Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum, focused on issues affecting the city's Black community.

Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum Part 4

Candidates for Chicago mayor answered questions during the Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum, focused on issues affecting the city's Black community.