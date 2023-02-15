Chicago Mayoral Election 2023

Rewatch NBC 5's Forum With All 9 Chicago Mayoral Candidates

All nine candidates for Chicago mayor answered questions from NBC 5’s Marion Brooks and WVON’s Matt McGill during the Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum, centered around issues affecting the city's Black community.

Re-watch the full two-hour forum in the players below.

Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum Part 1

Candidates for Chicago mayor answered questions during the Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum, focused on issues affecting the city's Black community.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum Part 2

Candidates for Chicago mayor answered questions during the Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum, focused on issues affecting the city's Black community.

Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum Part 3

Candidates for Chicago mayor answered questions during the Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum, focused on issues affecting the city's Black community.

Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum Part 4

Candidates for Chicago mayor answered questions during the Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum, focused on issues affecting the city's Black community.

Chicago Mayoral Election 2023 Feb 13

Here's What Chicago Mayoral Candidates Have to Say About Ending Cash Bail

chicago politics Feb 13

Here's How Each of Chicago's Mayoral Candidates Promises to Address Public Safety

This article tagged under:

Chicago Mayoral Election 2023
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us