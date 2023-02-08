Potential 3-Way Tie Emerges in Race For Chicago Mayor, New Poll Shows

The Chicago mayor's race would end in a three-way tie if the election happened today, an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ shows, with no clear path for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to win in a runoff election.

Results from the poll, released Wednesday, showed Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Paul Vallas and Lightfoot finishing closely together, likely forcing a runoff. According to the opinions of 625 registered Chicago voters interviewed between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, Garcia would receive 20% of the overall vote, Vallas would receive 18% and Lightfoot would receive 17%.

Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc., which conducted the poll, determined the potential margin for error of the results to be no more than plus or minus 4 percentage points. That puts Willie Wilson, who the poll determined would receive 12% of the vote, and Brandon Johnson, who would receive 11% of the vote, into potential contention as well.

An additional contender in the virtual tie is the undecided voter. According to the poll's findings, 18% of those interviewed said they were currently undecided when asked which candidate would get their vote.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Fast-forward to a potential runoff, and according to poll results, Lightfoot would come in second when paired with Vallas (35% of the vote to his 48%) or Garcia (30% of the vote to his 54%).

When interviewees were asked whether they approved or disapproved Lightfoot's job performance as mayor, the message was strong: 61% said they disapproved of her performance. When Lightfoot was elected mayor in 2019, she won in each of the city's 50 wards during the runoff election.

In a runoff scenario between Garcia and Vallas, Garcia comes out on top, 47% to 36%, according to poll results. In a scenario between Brandon Johnson and Vallas, it's too close to call with Johnson at 39% and Vallas at 38%, and between Vallas and Wilson, Vallas gets the vote 43% to 36%.

In further runoff scenarios that matched up Garcia against both Johnson and Wilson, Garcia wins each race.

The pool of registered voters included in the poll were interviewed by Mason-Dixon by phone. Of those interviewed, 46% were male and 53% were female. In addition, 36% identified as White/Caucasian, 30% Black/African American, 27% Hispanic/Latino and 3% Asian. The remaining group either refused to identify or chose "other."

The age breakdown of interviewees included the following groups: 18-34 (15%), 35-49 (28%), 50-64 (30%) and 65+ 164 (26%). Four people, or 1%, refused to identify their age.

Chicago's mayoral election takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 28. A runoff election is slated for Tuesday, April 4.