2023 Chicago mayoral election

Early Voting For 2023 Chicago Mayoral, Municipal Election Begins Thursday

By Peter Marzano and NBC 5 Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It may not feel like election season, but in Chicago, it is.

Early voting for the 2023 Chicago municipal election -- which includes aldermen, Chicago Police District Council members and the 9-candidate race for mayor -- begins at 9 a.m. Thursday in two downtown locations.

According to the Chicago Board of Elections Commissioners, vote-by-mail ballots for the Feb. 28 election started hitting Chicago mailboxes this week, and those who wish to vote in person can do so at the main voter supersite at 191 North Clark Street, or at the Board of Elections offices on the sixth floor of 69 West Washington Street.

Early voting in all 50 wards will begin on Monday, Feb. 13, through Election Day, officials say. A full list of all early voting locations and hours can be found here.

For Chicago residents voting by mail, secure drop boxes will be open and available at both Loop supersite locations beginning Thursday. Those who wish to receive a vote-by-mail ballot have until Feb. 23 to request one.

Looking to exercise your civic duty beyond voting? The Board of Elections is also seeking Election Judges for Election Day, a release from the Board of Election Commissioners says. Interested parties can apply online here.

