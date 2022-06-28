What Time Do the Polls Close in Illinois for the 2022 Primary Election?

Voters across Illinois are out at the polls for the 2022 primary election, but if you haven't voted yet, how long do you have?

The polls opened at 6 a.m. statewide, and will stay open through 7 p.m. Check with your local election authority to see if there are any extensions or changes to your polling place.

And remember - if you are IN LINE when polls close, you can still vote!

So if you're rushing to your polling place at the last minute, don't worry if you see a line - and don't let anyone try to dissuade you from casting your ballot.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

For more information on voting, how you can register to vote, who's on your ballot and more, head to our guide.