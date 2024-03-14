What do I need to bring with if I'm voting in-person? Here's what to know ahead of 2024 Illinois primary election

With early voting long underway and the 2024 Illinois primary election less than one week away, voters making plans to head to the polls may be wondering what they need to bring in order to vote.

In order to help voters prepare for the election, we have compiled a list of essential resources, detailed information and a slew of links to ensure that voters can make their voices heard as the election season gets underway in earnest.

From ballot selfies and polling places to materials that are allowed inside the voting booth, here's what to know about voting in person.

HOW TO VOTE IN ILLINOIS

There are four different ways to cast ballots in the state of Illinois, beginning before the election with in-person early voting and voting by mail.

All local election authorities in the state are required to offer early voting sites, and as mentioned previously, those sites are now open.

Voting by mail is also an increasingly popular option for residents. There are a variety of ways to submit mail-in ballots, which we will detail in the next section of this guide, but applications for mail-in ballots must be received by March 14, and the ballots themselves must be returned or postmarked by March 19, the day of the election.

Members of the military or Illinois residents living overseas also have several options for obtaining and returning ballots, which are detailed on the State Board of Elections’ website.

Finally, there is traditional voting on Election Day. Voters are not required to present an identification to vote in Illinois unless they are changing items on their registration, or if their voter registration documents had incomplete information.

How to vote on Election Day

Voters can cast ballots on Election Day, but may need to present forms of identification in some limited circumstances.

According to officials, no identification is required if the voter is already registered at their current address and is voting in the correct precinct. A voter’s signature can be used to verify their residency at the time of voting.

A voter needs one form of identification if election judges have reason to challenge their right to vote, or if their mail-in registration did not contain their driver’s license or state ID number, or a Social Security number.

Finally, two forms of identification are required for voters seeking same-day voter registration on Election Day. Two forms are also required if a voter is changing their address, or if they are filing to change the legal name on their voter registration.

A full list of acceptable forms of identification can be found here.

What should I bring to vote in person?

If you are already registered to vote at your current address, you will not need to bring a government-issued photo ID to vote, but it could be helpful if any questions arise about your registration, address or signature.

If you are registering to vote on the day of the election, or need to make changes to your registration such as a new address or a legally-changed name, you can do so, but will need two forms of ID.

Finally, voters are allowed to bring notes into the booth with information on which candidates they’ll be voting for.

Can I take a ballot selfie?

Taking photos with your ballot is prohibited by state law, as it’s a felony to mark your ballot so another person can see how you voted.

Granted, state election officials have said it’s “unlikely” anyone would be prosecuted for such a photo, but taking a picture with a sticker or your polling place is far safer.

When are polls open on Election Day?

Polls in Illinois are required to open at 6 a.m. on Election Day, and will close at 7 p.m.

Certain circumstances can lead to polling places remaining open for extended hours, but the most important information is that if a voter is in line when polls close, they will be allowed to cast a ballot.

You can find more information here.

How to find your polling place?

The Illinois State Board of Elections operates a website where voters can use their five-digit ZIP code to find their polling place. You can find that site here.

Can you register to vote on Election Day?

Same-day voter registration is available at specific polling places, which can be found via a tool on the State Board of Elections’ website.

In order to register to vote on the day of an election, a voter will need two forms of identification, with all acceptable forms found here.

A full list of information can be found here.

What should I do if I run into any problems voting?

Voters who are challenged on their voting eligibility, who experience voter intimidation or have trouble at their polling place are encouraged to report such incidents.

If you run into any of the above issues, or have any questions about the voting process, more than 100 organizations across the U.S. operate an Election Protection hotline, which can be reached at:

1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683): English

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (1-888-839-8682): Spanish/English

1-888-API-VOTE (1-888-274-8683): Asian languages/English

1-844-YALLA-US (1-844-925-5287): Arabic/English

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is one of the organizations that helps operate the hotline during election season.

Residents can also text MYVOTE to 866-687-8683 to get help from trained volunteers. Assistance is also available on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @866ourvote, and live-chatting can be accessed on the group's website.

How to get live Illinois election results

Election Day coverage will be airing live on NBC Chicago throughout the evening and at 10 p.m. Coverage of up-to-the-minute race results can also be found on NBCChicago.com and on the NBC Chicago app, where you can turn on notifications for all the latest race results.