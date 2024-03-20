Suburban Chicago referendum tracker: Breaking down election results

Residents in dozens of suburbs cast ballots in a series of referendums during the Illinois primary Tuesday, with some votes having far-reaching consequences.

Residents in Glenbard Township narrowly approved funding for a new high school complex, with 50.2% of voters approving the measure as of Wednesday afternoon.

Residents in Roselle voted to adopt a home-rule system of government, while residents in Cary rejected a measure to do the same.

Here's how each suburban county's referendum votes unfolded.

DeKalb County:

Central Community Unit School District No. 301

Shall this district, which comprises an area including parts of Kane and DeKalb counties, build and equip a new high school building, including career education labs, fine arts spaces, special education classrooms, a field house and athletic fields, and issue bonds in the amount of $195 million?

Results: TBA

Addison Township –

Should Addison Township exercise its lawful powers to enter into a contract for garbage collection, disposal, composting and recycling for residents of the unincorporated areas of the township?

Result: NO (65.2% against)

Bensenville Fire Protection –

Shall trustees of the Bensenville Fire Protection District be elected, rather than appointed?

Result: YES (84.1% for)

Bloomingdale Township –

Should Bloomingdale Township exercise its lawful powers to enter into a contract for garbage collection, disposal, composting and recycling for residents of the unincorporated areas of the township?

Result: NO (71.3% against)

Bolingbrook –

Should the village clerk be appointed by the mayor, with the advice and consent of the board of trustees, rather than be elected?

Result: NO (64.6%)

Butterfield Park District –

Should the park district annex specific territories in Glen Ellyn for park purposes?

Result: YES (75.9% for)

Clarendon Hills Park District –

Should the park district renovate the Lions Park Pool facility and install new slides, a spray park and new mechanical systems, undertake athletic field improvements at Prospect Park, and renovate playgrounds and facilities under the Americans With Disabilities Act at a cost of $8 million?

Result: YES (70.1% for)

Fenton Community High School District 100 –

Shall the board of education improve the site and renovate the Fenton High School building, including with new safety and emergency response systems, ventilation, plumbing and electrical infrastructure and other expenditures in the amount of $65 million?

Result: NO (73.4% against)

Glenbard Township High School District 87 –

Shal the board of education issue $183 million in new bonds for safety and security improvements, ADA-compliance measures, repairs and replacements of mechanical systems, roofs and other infrastructure, renovate classrooms and learning spaces, and undertake other improvements for each of the district’s four high schools?

Result: YES (50.2% for)

Hanover Park Park District –

Hanover Park residents will be asked to approve the issuance of $8 million in bonds for replacing the roofs of two community center buildings.

Result: YES (64.6% for)

Lemont –

Lemont residents will be asked to approve the issuance of $17 million in bonds to equip and maintain the Centennial Community Center, including reconfiguring fitness spaces, Derby Front Park, and constructing and renovating tennis and pickleball courts.

Result: YES

Milton Township –

Should Milton Township exercise its lawful powers to enter into a contract for garbage collection, disposal, composting and recycling for residents of the unincorporated areas of the township?

Result: NO (52.9% against)

Roselle –

Shall Roselle become a home-rule unit?

Result: YES (59.4% for)

Roselle Park District –

Shall Roselle’s Park District improve, equip and maintain the Kemmerling Park and Pool, including adding a splash pad, recreation facility and other parks, while making other improvements in tree reforestation and wetland restoration, at the cost of $7 million?

Result: YES (57% for)

Wayne Township –

Should Wayne Township exercise its lawful powers to enter into a contract for the collection, disposal, composting and recycling of garbage for residents of the unincorporated areas of the township?

Result: YES (61.8% for)

Should Wayne Township levy an annual tax of not more than .15% on all taxable property for the purpose of providing community mental health facilities and services?

Result: NO (51.2% against)

Winfield –

Should Winfield encourage the placement of electric vehicle charging stations in commercial areas?

Result: NO (51.5% against)

Should Winfield consider adopting environmental policy to help limit climate change even if such policies are more expensive to the village’s residents?

Result: NO (54.5% against)

Should Winfield consider allowing additional dwelling units, or “coach houses,” on single-family property where lot size allows?

Result: YES (54% for)

Winfield Township –

Should Winfield Township exercise its lawful powers to enter into a contract for garbage collection, disposal, composting and recycling for residents of the unincorporated areas of the township?

Result: NO (54% against)

York Township –

Should York Township exercise its lawful powers to enter into a contract for garbage collection, disposal, composting and recycling for residents of the unincorporated areas of the township?

Result: YES (51.7% for)

Aurora Township –

Shall the property tax limiting rate be raised by an amount equal to 0.29% for fire protection and ambulance tax purposes?

Result: YES (55.9% for)

North Aurora –

Should North Aurora increase its non-home rule sales tax from 0.5% to a rate of 1% to help finance public improvements and infrastructure, as well as for municipal operations and/or property tax relief?

Result: YES (54% in favor)

Pingree Grove –

Shall Pingree Grove levy a non-home rule sales tax of 1% to generate revenue for expenditures on municipal operations, expenditures on public infrastructure, or property tax relief?

Result: YES (53% in favor)

Grant Park –

Shall the village levy a non-home rule sales tax at a rate of 1% for expenditures on municipal operations, expenditures on public infrastructure and property tax relief?

Result: NO (66.1% against)

St. Anne –

Shall an optional elementary school district unit be created in the territory comprising St. Anne Community Consolidated School District No. 256 and St. Anne Community High School District No. 302, with authority to levy taxes on taxable property?

Result: YES

Deer Park –

Should a non-home rule sales tax be continued, assessed at a rate of 0.5% on eligible sales to help fund municipal operations?

Result: YES (83% in favor)

Grayslake –

Shall the property tax limiting rate be raised by just under 0.76% above the limiting rate for levy year 2022 for the purpose of adding security improvements, replacing roofing, heating, plumbing and air conditioning systems, and undertaking additional capital programs in the district? Officials estimate the increased property tax would equate to $252.54 on a property valued at $100,000.

Result: YES (52.6% in favor)

Round Lake –

Shall bonds be issued in the amount of $36.4 million be issued for the purpose of building a new public library, purchasing and improving a site, and furnishing necessary equipment, materials and data storage?

Result: NO (53.9% against)

Wadsworth –

Shall the Village Clerk in Wadsworth transition to an elected rather than appointed position?

Result: YES (79.1% in favor)

Countywide –

Residents will be asked to impose a 0.25% sales tax on purchases, and to discontinue a property tax levy that helps fund mental health services and the Mental Health Boards in the county.

According to officials, it would remove nearly $11 million in collected property taxes.

Result: YES (55.1% in favor)

Cary –

Residents in Cary will be asked if the village should become a “home-rule unit.”

Result: NO (76% against)

Harvard –

Residents will be asked to lift the property tax limiting rate to help fund fire and ambulance services to just under 0.5% of the equalized assessed value of taxable property.

Result: NO (57.8% against)

Marengo –

Marengo residents will be asked to authorizer a municipal sales tax of 1% to help fund public infrastructure costs.

Result: YES (55.1% in favor)

Separate referenda will ask residents if the park district should be permitted to annex territory within Coral Township, Marengo Township and Riley Township.

Result: NO (68.4%, 60.4%, 62.3% against each annexation)

Custer Fire Protection District –

A petition will be made on whether to dissolve the Custer Fire Protection District.

Result: YES (82.2% in favor)

Homer Glen –

An advisory question asking whether officials should dissolve or discontinue township government.

Result: YES (52.6% in favor)

Lockport Township High School 205 –

A referendum will ask the public to approve the issuing of $85 million in school building bonds.

Result: NO (53.8% against)

Peotone Park District –

A proposition will be on the ballot to increase the district’s limiting rate on property tax assessments.

Result: NO (55.2% against)

Wilton Township –

A proposition will appear asking for permission to create a new tax rate for “joint bridge tax purposes.”

Result: YES (50.75% in favor, referendum carrying by three votes)