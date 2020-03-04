Sanders, Biden to Host Events in Illinois Ahead of Primary

With both of their campaigns looking to gain momentum following Super Tuesday, Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden will both visit Illinois ahead of the state’s primary election on March 17.

Sanders, who captured three states and is leading in vote totals in California, will hold a rally at Chicago’s Grant Park on Saturday afternoon, his campaign says.

Doors for the event at the Petrillo Music Shell will open at 12:30 p.m., and the rally will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

Sanders will also hold a rally in Rockford on March 10 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

According to the New York Times, Sanders currently trails Biden in delegate count after the former vice president had a huge showing on Super Tuesday.

Bolstered by endorsements from former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar in the closing days before the Tuesday primaries, Biden captured 10 states’ contests on Super Tuesday, including delegate-rich Texas and North Carolina.

Biden will travel to Chicago on March 13 for a fundraiser, according to his campaign. He is expected to host other campaign events while in Illinois, but no official details have been announced by his campaign.

Biden received another round of high-profile endorsements on Wednesday. After disappointing results on Super Tuesday, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg suspended his campaign and announced his endorsement of Biden in the race.

In Illinois, a trio of representatives endorsed the former vice president, including Mike Quigley, Robin Kelly and Bill Foster.

Illinois’ Democratic primary will be held March 17. A total of 155 delegates will be up for grabs in the state, with primary contests also set for Arizona, Florida and Ohio.