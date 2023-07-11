Rep. Danny Davis could face crowded primary field as Kina Collins joins race

Rep. Danny Davis, who has served in Congress for more than 40 years, faced a tough primary challenge in the 2022 race, and things could get even more crowded in the coming year, as multiple potential candidates could run to unseat him.

Among those is Kina Collins, who came within seven points of defeating Davis in the 2022 Democratic primary.

Collins announced Tuesday that she will once again seek to defeat him, and says the potential of a crowded field doesn’t scare her.

“I’m not afraid of a challenge. I think my supporters are ready,” she said. “We are ready for this. We showed some vulnerability with the Congressman, and now people smell a bit of blood in the water and they want to join in on the primary.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

One of the potential contenders? Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, who initially said she would only run for the seat if Davis retires.

Now, he’s decided to seek a 15th term in office, and Conyears-Ervin sounds like a candidate spoiling for a fight.

“The more and more I talk to constituents throughout the district, the more that I see that we need to make certain that we have someone that is in touch with what is going on in our resident’s lives today,” she said.

Kouri Marshall, who has done work for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Cook County Board, could also potentially jump in the contest, but none of the challengers have shaken Davis’ resolve to speak reelection.

In a statement to NBC, Davis thanked Pritzker for his support, and touted the support he’s received from the Democratic Congressional Committee, and significantly, President Joe Biden.

Conyears-Ervin says her potential campaign is well-positioned to succeed.

“The support we have received, we do believe that I am well-positioned to take this 7th district to where it needs to be,” she said.

Collins also thinks that the third time will be the charm in her attempts to unseat Davis.

“For me, it’s not about his age. It’s about what he’s not doing as our current sitting Congressman,” she said.