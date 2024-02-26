Pritzker ‘really reluctant' to commit state money to White Sox South Loop ballpark

As the Chicago White Sox explore the possibility of building a new ballpark in the South Loop, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expressing skepticism about the state's role in that process.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Pritzker said that "taxpayer dollars are precious," and that he's choosing to remain cautious as the team begins its push for public financing.

"I start out really reluctant," he said. "And unless a case is made that the investment yields a long-term return for the taxpayers that we can justify in some way, I haven't seen that yet."

Pritzker says that he is "rooting for" teams to succeed in business in the state, but said that despite the look of the renderings provided of the proposed park, the state can't prioritize the project at this time.

“I think the pictures that we’ve all seen….all look terrific. But again, that’s not enough to make it a priority in my view for Springfield," he said.

The White Sox are locked into a lease at Guaranteed Rate Field through 2028, and have begun the process of designing a ballpark and surrounding amenities at a site in the South Loop known as "The 78."

In recent weeks, Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf traveled to Springfield to meet with lawmakers, with the team reportedly pushing for $1.1 billion in state financing for construction of a new ballpark, according to an interview Reinsdorf sat for with Crain's Chicago Business.

Reinsdorf also said the team would require Tax-Increment Funding to perform a variety of infrastructure projects around the site, including a new CTA stop and rerouting existing Metra tracks.

In all, the total cost for the ballpark and the surrounding area could exceed $4 billion, the publication said.

The team has proposed paying for the project by extending a hotel service tax that was used to pay bonds on Guaranteed Rate Field.

The team could also look to the city of Chicago for help financing the project, but taxes that could be allocated toward that project are also being used to retire debt on the renovations of Soldier Field, which were completed in 2002.

The proposed site is located near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Clark Street. The Chicago River and several train lines are located near the site, both of which could play into the design and structuring of a park.

The White Sox have played at Guaranteed Rate Field since 1991, and had previously played across 35th Street at Comiskey Park since 1910.

Former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson helped to push through a deal to publicly finance Guaranteed Rate Field through the creation of the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority in the late 1980’s.

State taxpayers still owe roughly $50 million on bonds used to construct the stadium.

The state remains responsible for capital repairs on the ballpark, and the White Sox now pay rent on the stadium until the end of their lease.

In August 2023, Crain’s Chicago Business reported that the White Sox would consider moving out of the stadium at the conclusion of their lease. Reinsdorf met with Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell during baseball’s winter meetings, further fueling speculation surrounding interest in locating a Major League team in the city.

Other sites have been discussed in Chicago, including locations near the United Center, which Reinsdorf co-owns with Blackhawks chairman Danny Wirtz.