President Joe Biden to visit Chicago Monday for fundraiser

President Joe Biden will make his way to Chicago on Monday after delivering a speech in Wisconsin, the White House says.

Biden is expected to visit downtown Chicago on Monday to take part in a fundraiser for his campaign, with the Chicago Sun-Times reporting that his campaign will haul in approximately $2.5 million.

The president will arrive in Chicago after speaking in Madison, where he’ll deliver a speech on “lowering costs for Americans,” according to the White House.

The visit comes as Chicago ramps up preparations for the Democratic National Convention, which will be held at the United Center Aug. 19-22. Other events will take place at McCormick Place and other locations, with the city hosting its first DNC since 1996.

Illinois Republicans criticized Biden ahead of his visit, blasting the fundraiser as an out-of-touch event amid questions over the city’s approach to combating crime and addressing the arrival of asylum-seekers form the southern border.

“As Illinois working families see rampant crime, uncontrolled illegal immigration and dwindling savings accounts, Joe Biden is visiting Chicago to meet with his elite, liberal friends,” party Chairman Don Tracy said in a statement. “The fact is that the Democratic party has embraced a progressive, far-left agenda and the Prairie State is suffering as a result.”

Protests are anticipated ahead of the fundraiser in Chicago, with several focusing on the administration’s actions during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

According to USA Today, Biden’s campaign raised $90 million in March, upping its war chest to $192 million. The Trump campaign and the Republican party reported having $93.1 million on hand for their efforts to deny Biden a second term.