Kenosha County residents weigh in on battle ground status

While enthusiasm is high for many voters around the Chicagoland area, the presidential election could come down to several key states, including nearby Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is used to being in the political spotlight, drawing numerous visits from both the Democratic and Republican tickets in this year's election, and Kenosha County is a microcosm of the closely divided state.

“It’s overwhelming... ads, phone calls, texts, signs," business owner Lyna Postuchow told NBC 5 News. “They’re spending a lot of time in Wisconsin, which you know what, shows us we’re important.”

Postuchow owns A Summer's Garden Florist and Gifts in downtown Kenosha. She took advantage of voting early, and recognizes just how closely divided her community is.

"There’s a lot of angry people, a lot of worried people, everybody’s like with bated breath, we don’t know what’s going to happen," she said. “I’m hoping everything lands with kindness, there is a lot of hope. Just, we need to do better.”

Former President Donald Trump has carried Kenosha County in each of the last two elections, and some residents are hoping he will again.

"It was a lot better under Trump than it is now," said Lori Slugocki. "Going to the grocery store, going to get gas, I’m a single woman I live on my own, I take care of myself. I’m retirement age but I still have to work."

In 2020 Kenosha County voted 50.71% for Trump, and 47.57% for Biden, according to election data. The 2016 race was even tighter, with Trump triumphing by just 255 votes over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton out of nearly 78,000 ballots cast.

For some it's about border security and the cost of everyday items, while others want more unity. At the end of the day turnout will tell the tale.

"Kenosha will be out to vote, they’ll be out," said resident Tom Rizzo. "Kenosha is really split, kind of like the Bears and the Packers."

In-person early voting in Wisconsin already broke records with 950,000 votes, and 645,000 mail in ballots requested.