Loyola Medical Center honors organ donors, recipients at candlelight ceremony

Loyola University Medical Center honored organ donors and recipients at its 33rd annual candle lighting ceremony Sunday.

Each candle represented an organ donation recipient, donor and those still waiting. The event was filled with dozens of stories of loss and of hope.

"We miss him and we love him every day, but we’re grateful for his gifts," said Molly Galvin of Elmhurst, whose story began in 2021.

“My son Michael was a vibrant, healthy 30-year-old young man. Active in sports, very disciplined in working out, college graduate, great career," she said. "He had an accident in his gym.”

Michael's injuries prevented him from surviving, but his his generosity allowed him to save some else's life. He was signed up to be an organ donor.

Meanwhile, Alex Alexander of Bartlett was enduring kidney failure from Lupus complications.

"My children were 4 and 2, so dealing with kids and them trying to understand ‘what’s going on with Dad’... it became a little bit tougher," Alexander said.

But he received a call from his doctor that would change the trajectory of his life. They found a match, and it was Michael's.

Shortly after, the Galvin's sent a letter to Alan, hoping to meet. Since then, Galvin and Alexander dedicate their time to spreading awareness and support for organ donation.

"It’s so meaningful. I think people seeing this and what it means to them can be really great to have the opportunity for others see how amazing organ donation can be," Alexander said.

“We miss him and we love him every day, but we know that life goes on. Alan is living proof life goes on, it makes us feel close to him that Michael is with us," Galvin said.

More than 100,000 people in the US currently need a life-saving organ donation.

Michael Galvin saved several other lives through his generosity.