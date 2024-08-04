Govs. Josh Shapiro, Tim Walz to meet with Harris about VP slot, with Pritzker camp mum

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s camp declined to say whether he will meet in-person with Vice President Kamala Harris about potentially being her running mate, but two other governors will meet with her this weekend.

According to NBC Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are both meeting with Harris Sunday to discuss the VP-nominee slot on the Democratic Party’s ticket after she was designated the nominee for the presidential spot.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly will meet with Harris on Sunday as well, according to MSNBC, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with her for approximately 90 minutes on Friday, according to the network.

Pritzker’s team did not say whether Pritzker would meet with Harris, but he has submitted vetting materials and has been among six candidates to have reportedly participated in interviews about the slot, according to NBC News.

The governor made a joke about the process last week, telling MSNBC that he had to “cancel” a performance with Blink-182 at Lollapalooza amid the vetting process.

Shapiro, Walz, Kelly, Buttigieg and Pritzker all had submitted vetting materials to the Harris campaign, as had Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

It is expected that the Harris campaign will make their official announcement this week, with a Pennsylvania rally scheduled for Tuesday with both members of the party’s ticket.

That event will kick off a series of battleground state rallies, which will take place in Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, according to NBC News.

Harris and her running mate will also appear later this month at the Democratic National Convention, which will kick off Aug. 19 at Chicago’s United Center.