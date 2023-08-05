Insulin price changes among new Illinois laws signed by Gov. Pritzker

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a series of new laws on Friday, including expanded protections for workers in the state and changes to the way insulin is priced.

Under provisions of HB 2189, access to medically-necessary insulin will be expanded and protected, with a maximum out-of-pocket cost of $35 for a 30-day supply for those with medical insurance.

Other bills will also add new protections for freelance, day and temporary workers, and teachers will also receive new benefits from bills that shorten the amount of employment time required to achieve tenured status, among others.

Here are some of the new bills signed by the governor on Friday, divided by their effective date.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Immediate:

HB 1120: Charter schools in Illinois must include “union neutrality clauses” in their formation documents.

HB 2057: Holds that the Board of Trustees of the Chicago Laborers pension plan can issue subpoenas to compel witness testimony and production of documents when it comes to any matter concerning the fund.

HB 2189: The Access to Affordable Insulin Act will require insulin manufacturers to make their products available to insured individuals for no more than $35 for a 30-day supply.

HB 2862: The Day and Temporary Labor Services Act is amended to hold that no agency may send a temporary laborer to a place where a strike, lockout or other work stoppage is occurring without informing workers of the circumstances. The act also holds that workers cannot be disciplined for refusing such an assignment.

Day and temporary laborers will also not be paid less than the rate that the lowest full-time worker would receive for similar work from the company.

The bill also offers other rights to day and temporary laborers. More information can be found on the legislature’s website.

HB 3498: Teachers participating in the Minority Teachers of Illinois, Golden Apple Scholars of Illinois, or special education scholarship fund programs will be entitled to reduction of amounts-owed on a prorated basis for the length of time they’ve been actively teaching.

SB 1872: Removes the fourth year of a teacher’s probationary period to allow teachers to reach tenure status after three years.

SB 2288: Requires Illinois colleges to accept all major course credits for transfer from community colleges.

1/1/24:

HB 2039: Creates the Access to Public Health Data Act, which allows local Departments of Health, Human Services and DCFS to access any and all public health data that will allow them to prevent or control disease, injury or disability.

HB 2500: Animal control facilities must waive adoption fees for cats and dogs for military veterans. A maximum of one dog and one cat can be adopted, free of charge, by eligible veterans per two-year period.

HB 2954: Individuals who have been “doxed,” and had private information published by another individual or group with the intent of causing them physical or emotional harm, can now be entitled to financial compensation through civil court cases.

HB 3516: Employees of businesses with more than 50 employees can use up to 10 days of leave for the purpose of organ donation.

HB 3677: New 3-year licenses will now be created for fishing, hunting, trapping and combination hunting and fishing licenses.

SB 0058: Requires state agencies to track single-use plastic purchasing, with goal of reducing single-use plastic.

SB 0188: Allows parents who consented to health care services for their child to be entitled to inspect and receive copies of the child’s medical records related to the treatment.

SB 0380: Allows individuals to bring actions against health care providers who knowingly used person’s reproductive materials without their consent.

SB 1787: Creates the Rural Education Advisory Council to develop policy recommendations on the challenges and opportunities of rural school districts.

SB 2034: Child Extended Bereavement Leave Act. Employees working for companies of 250 or more full-time workers are entitled to up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave if their child dies by suicide or homicide. Employees at companies of 50-250 full-time workers receive six weeks of unpaid leave.

7/1/24:

The Freelance Worker Protection Act requires employers to compensate their freelance employees in a timely matter. The bill also prohibits intimidation against freelance workers, and also changes reporting practices of violations of the rights of those workers.

8/1/24:

SB 0090: Amends school code and Human Rights Act to include legal remedies for racial harassment in school.

1/1/25:

HB 3639: Caps the cost of a twin-pack of medically-necessary insulin at $60 for state-regulated insurance plans.