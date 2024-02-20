Tuesday marks an important date in the election calendar, as it is the deadline for traditional voter registration in Illinois.

According to the State Board of Elections, registrations postmarked by Tuesday’s date will be accepted via the mail, and voters can visit their local election authority to submit documentation in person.

Today is the last day for regular registration within the offices of the election authority before the General Primary. Online registration will continue until March 3rd here: https://t.co/dHST3br8mc

Grace Period Registration is available through Election Day. pic.twitter.com/d2zBYKK3Ve — Illinois SBE (@illinoissbe) February 20, 2024

Fortunately, even if residents miss Tuesday’s deadline, there are still ways to vote in the March primary election.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The easiest method is to visit the Board of Elections’ website and to register to vote online. That deadline comes 16 days before the March 19 primary, giving voters until March 3 to register on the website.

Outside of online registration, voters can also take advantage of grace period registration, which allows residents to register to vote up until, and including, Election Day.

That type of registration is available at the offices of local election authorities, at early voting sites beginning 15 days prior to the election, and even at some polling places on Election Day itself, according to the BOE.

Grace period voter registration requires residents to:

-Be U.S. citizens

-To be at least 18 years of age on the date of the primary, or to be 18 years old by the date of the 2024 general election in November.

-Two forms of identification.

More information on grace period registration can be found on the BOE’s website.