You're watching in the video player above the "NBC 5 Chicago News" streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Here’s how to find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule.

With polls closing for the crowded 2023 Chicago Mayoral Race in less than 20 days, NBC 5 has partnered with the Business Leadership Council, WVON, the Chicago Urban League and NABJ Chicago to host a Chicago mayoral forum ahead of the city's general municipal election.

Read More: Here Are 11 Races to Watch in the 2023 Chicago Elections

NBC 5 anchor Marion Brooks and WVON’s Matt McGill will moderate the forum, centered around issues affecting Chicago's Black community, from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

All nine candidates running for Chicago mayor have accepted invites to be in attendance, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Paul Vallas, Willie Wilson, Brandon Johnson, Ja’mal Green, Sophia King, Kam Buckner and Roderick Sawyer.

Chicago's municipal general election takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Voters will cast ballots for mayor, city clerk, city treasurer, alderpeople for all 50 wards and candidates for newly created police district councils.

If no candidate receives a majority of the votes in the general election in any race, including the race for mayor, the top-two vote getters will advance to a runoff election that will take place on this date on April 4.

The forum will stream live on NBC 5's streaming channel, "NBC Chicago News" on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play and on NBCChicago.com. It will also be streamed on our partner's website Von.Tv.

Here's what to know about the forum, and how you can watch it.

When the Forum Takes Place

The forum will take place Monday, Feb. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

NBC 5 anchor Marion Brooks and WVON’s Matt McGill will moderate the forum.

All nine candidates running for Chicago mayor have accepted invites to be in attendance, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Paul Vallas, Willie Wilson, Brandon Johnson, Ja’mal Green, Sophia King, Kam Buckner and Roderick Sawyer.

How to Watch the Mayoral Forum on NBC Chicago's Website and App

Head to NBCChicago.com and click on 24/7 Streaming News in the trending bar.



OR



OR Open the NBC Chicago app on your app or tablet, click on the hamburger menu in the upper right-hand corner and click 24/7 Streaming News in the trending bar.

How to Watch the Mayoral Forum on NBC Chicago News on Peacock

Go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Chicago News.

How to Watch the Mayoral Forum on NBC Chicago News on Roku

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button.



OR

OR Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 129 and select Live TV.

How to Watch the Mayoral Forum on NBC Chicago News on Samsung TV Plus

Navigate to the "All Channels" portion of your television, connected website or mobile device. Click here to view online.

Click on "Local News" and navigate to NBC Chicago News.

How to Watch the Mayoral Forum on NBC Chicago News on Xumo Play