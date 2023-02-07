NBC 5 to Host Chicago Mayoral Forum Focused on Questions From Black Community

NBC 5 has partnered with the Business Leadership Council, WVON, the Chicago Urban League and NABJ Chicago to host a Chicago mayoral forum ahead of the city's general municipal election.

NBC 5 anchor Marion Brooks and WVON’s Matt McGill will moderate the forum, centered around issues affecting Chicago's Black community, from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.

All nine candidates running for Chicago mayor have accepted invites to be in attendance, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Paul Vallas, Willie Wilson, Brandon Johnson, Ja’mal Green, Sophia King, Kam Buckner and Roderick Sawyer.

The forum will stream live on NBC 5's streaming channel, NBC Chicago News, on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play and on NBCChicago.com. Details on how to find NBC Chicago News are below.

It will also be streamed on our partner's website Von.Tv.

Chicago's municipal general election takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Voters will cast ballots for mayor, city clerk, city treasurer, alderpeople for all 50 wards and candidates for newly created police district councils.

If no candidate receives a majority of the votes in the general election in any race, including the race for mayor, the top-two vote getters will advance to a runoff election that will take place on this date on April 4.

