Here Are 5 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election

At the federal level, the 2022 midterms will not only serve as a referendum on the administration of President Joe Biden, but will also determine the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans hoping to retake control of the House and Democrats hoping to retain their majority in the Senate.

At the state level, the midterms will provide voters with a chance to grade the administration of Governor J.B. Pritzker, who is in a reelection battle against State Sen. Darren Bailey.

Voters will also choose a new secretary of state after the retirement of Jesse White, and the control of the state’s Supreme Court will also be up for grabs thanks to two hugely-consequential elections for seats.

Finally, an amendment to the state’s constitution will also go before voters.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here are some of the most important and consequential races on the ballot in November.

Governor: JB Pritzker vs. Darren Bailey

Pritzker, elected governor in 2018, is running on a record that includes his handling of the COVID pandemic and his touted achievements with the state’s budget, with improved credit ratings and reduced deficits both on his resume.

He is opposed by Bailey, a downstate Republican who has unleashed a torrent of criticism against his opponent for both his handling of the COVID pandemic and for increases in crime in Chicago, which he says could portend increases in other communities as well thanks to the “SAFE-T Act” passed during Pritzker’s time in office.

Friday, Chicago's supersite opens for early voting, just a day after Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican candidate Darren Bailey took the stage in their first televised gubernatorial debate. Lauren Petty has more.

Secretary of State: Alexi Giannoulias vs. Dan Brady

After White announced that he would step down after serving as secretary of state since 1998, Giannoulias and Brady won tightly-contested primaries to earn the right to square off.

Giannoulias, the former state treasurer and a former Senate candidate, is running on a platform of protecting voting rights, passing tougher ethics laws and modernizing the secretary of state’s office.

Brady is aiming to streamline service offerings from the department, and hopes to provide additional services to older Illinoisans while providing better driver education for new motorists.

State Supreme Court: Mark Curran vs. Judge Elizabeth Rochford

State Supreme Court: Michael Burke vs. Mary K. O’Brien

A liberal-majority currently sits on the state’s Supreme Court, but that could change if Republican-backed candidates can capture seats in the second and third districts.

The second district, currently held by Republican Justice Michael Burke, will see former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran take on circuit court Judge Elizabeth Rochford in an effort to keep the seat in the conservative column.

Burke, whose residence was moved to the third district thanks to new districting maps, is running for office in the third district, where he will go up against appellate court Judge Mary K. O’Brien, who is defending a seat currently held by Democratic Justice Robert Carter, who did not seek retention.

Here’s how to double check your registration status before you head to the polls.

Illinois 6th District: Sean Casten vs. Keith Pekau

In the battle for control of the House, Democrats will need to hold onto the vast majority of “toss-up” seats, and Casten has already faced an interesting road to this race, defeating fellow Rep. Marie Newman in the primary.

Casten’s campaign is centered on protecting voting rights, promoting green technology and investment, and pushing for more gun safety reforms in the midst of a series of mass shootings across America.

Pekau, the mayor of suburban Orland Park, has been extremely critical of Democratic criminal justice policies, including the “SAFE-T Act,” and has pledged to invest more resources into law enforcement. He also has pledged to cut taxes and to reduce government spending as part of a broader effort to reform the country’s finances.

Other Races to Watch:

Attorney General: Attorney General Kwame Raoul vs. Thomas DeVore

U.S. Senate: Sen. Tammy Duckworth vs. Kathy Salvi

Illinois' 14th District: Rep. Lauren Underwood vs. Scott Gryder

Illinois' 17th District: Eric Sorensen vs. Esther Joy King

Early voting officially began in most Illinois counties on Thursday, and those casting ballots were faced with the question of whether to amend the state’s constitution to include the right to unionize. Mary Ann Ahern details the debate over the Workers' Rights Amendment.