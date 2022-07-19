Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Tests Positive for COVID

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tested positive for COVID, his office announced Tuesday.

"After being notified of several close contacts testing positive for COVID-19, Gov. Pritzker received a positive test result during his routine COVID testing regimen," a statement from his office read.

Officials said Pritzker, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, is experiencing "mild symptoms" and was prescribed the anti-viral medication Paxlovid.

"He urges all Illinoisans to continue following CDC guidance, utilize anti-viral treatments, and get all available boosters. He looks forward to returning to in person work as soon as possible," the statement read.

Pritzker also tweeted Tuesday to announce the news, saying "thanks to anti-viral medications like Paxlovid and vaccines I'll be on the mend much quicker."

I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms, but thanks to anti-viral medications like Paxlovid and vaccines I’ll be on the mend much quicker. Thank you for all the well wishes! — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 19, 2022

On Monday, the governor had said he was working from home following close exposures.

Pritzker had most recently traveled to Florida, where he delivered a speech.