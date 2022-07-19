Pritzker

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Tests Positive for COVID

"After being notified of several close contacts testing positive for COVID-19, Gov. Pritzker received a positive test result during his routine COVID testing regimen," a statement from his office read

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tested positive for COVID, his office announced Tuesday.

"After being notified of several close contacts testing positive for COVID-19, Gov. Pritzker received a positive test result during his routine COVID testing regimen," a statement from his office read.

Officials said Pritzker, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, is experiencing "mild symptoms" and was prescribed the anti-viral medication Paxlovid.

"He urges all Illinoisans to continue following CDC guidance, utilize anti-viral treatments, and get all available boosters. He looks forward to returning to in person work as soon as possible," the statement read.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pritzker also tweeted Tuesday to announce the news, saying "thanks to anti-viral medications like Paxlovid and vaccines I'll be on the mend much quicker."

On Monday, the governor had said he was working from home following close exposures.

Local

ticks illinois 18 mins ago

Found a Tick in Your House? Here's What to Do With it (And How to Kill It)

NASCAR 35 mins ago

Watch Live as NASCAR Makes ‘Major Announcement' in Chicago at 2:30 p.m.

Pritzker had most recently traveled to Florida, where he delivered a speech.

This article tagged under:

Pritzker
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us