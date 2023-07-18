Emanuel's advice to Mayor Brandon Johnson included lessons on profanity

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson recently met with one of the city’s former leaders, as he chatted with Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, and he came away with some key advice to succeeding in the position.

Emanuel, famed for his unique use of profanity, made sure to share some insights with Johnson on how to properly curse if the need arose.

“Only one of us used profanity on a regular basis. We shared, if I were to start to use profanity, how I would sequence vulgarity,” Johnson joked.

After stints in Congress and as former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff, Emanuel was elected mayor of Chicago in 2011, serving for two terms before opting not to run for reelection following numerous controversies, including the shooting death of LaQuan McDonald by Chicago police.

In the years since, he has continued to remain in the public eye, penning essays for The Atlantic, serving as a political analyst for ABC News, and joining Centerview Partners.

In 2021, Emanuel was nominated to serve as the ambassador to Japan by President Joe Biden, and was confirmed by the Senate.

With his knowledge of the tech industry, Emanuel pledged to assist Johnson in whatever ways he could.

“What he said was that he was willing to help support the city of Chicago grow its industry, especially around tech, and he wants my administration to succeed,” the mayor said. “He’s made himself available if I were ever to need him.”