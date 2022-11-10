Ald. Tom Tunney Won't Run for Chicago Mayor in 2023, Sources Tell NBC 5

Just hours after Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García announced that he’s throwing his hat into the ring for the Chicago mayoral election, another potential candidate has instead decided to drop out, as retiring 44th Ward Ald. Tom Tunney apparently won’t seek the position.

Sources close to Tunney told NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern that the longtime alderman will not jump into the mayoral fray.

While volunteers have been collecting signatures on Tunney’s behalf, sources told Ahern Thursday night that the alderman called Mayor Lori Lightfoot and informed her that he will not be on the ballot this February.

Both Tunney and Lightfoot considered the city's wards along the lakefront as their best path to a potential victory, and Tunney's departure could open up avenues for the mayor to shore up her base as she runs for reelection.

Get updates on what’s happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Tunney had recently hired Greg Goldner, a political consultant who worked for former Mayors Richard Daley and Rahm Emanuel, and his volunteer team had collected nearly 13,000 signatures. Tunney was planning to make a formal announcement Monday.

Only a handful of candidates are still mulling runs at this time, including former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn and Chicago Ald. Brian Hopkins. Hopkins told NBC 5 Thursday night that time is an enemy.

"Only 18 more days left before the last day to file, and Thanksgiving is one of the days, making it even harder to collect 12,500 valid signatures in the time remaining," he told Ahern.

While he did not offer a firm "no," it appears likely that Hopkins will stay out of the race.

Several other potential contenders, including former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan and Rep. Mike Quigley, have said that they will not enter the race.

Even still, the field is packed with contenders, including several members of the Chicago City Council, with Alds. Roderick Sawyer, Sophia King and Ray Lopez all announcing runs for the job.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson is also in the race, and he’s attracted some serious supporters already, with the Chicago Teachers Union and SEIU 73 both endorsing his candidacy.

State Rep. Kam Buckner is also in the running, as is philanthropist and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson, who has run for mayor in the last two elections.

Activist Ja’Mal Green is also in the running, as is former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas. Chicago police officer Frederick Collins is also jumping into the crowded field.