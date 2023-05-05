Chicago Police to Announce Citywide Safety Plan Ahead of Summer

The Chicago Police Department along with the Office of Emergency Management and the Chicago Fire Department on Friday will announce a citywide safety plan ahead of the 2023 summer season, a media alert says.

According to officials, the plan will be announced at 12:30 p.m. Friday. NBC 5 will stream the announcement in the player above once it begins.

The plan comes weeks after the Loop and Millennium Park saw "disruptive" and "violent" behavior by large groups of young people, resulting in multiple arrests, property damage and physical assaults.

The incidents led to increased police presence and heightened safety procedures, as well as residents and businesses expressing concerns as the warm weather continues.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"I think if stuff like this continues to happen, people are going to stay away," resident Ann Marie Larson told NBC 5 last month.

The announcement also comes just 10 days before Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson will be sworn in as the city's 57th mayor.

"We have a mandate to make bold necessary investments that address the root causes of violence, and we must do a better job of supporting our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every single day," Johnson said during his campaign.

Earlier this week, Johnson named Fred Waller, who rose through the ranks of the Chicago Police Department to chief of patrol, chief of operations and then third in command, interim superintendent for CPD.

"Chief Waller has dedicated his career to serving the people of the city of Chicago at virtually every level of the department from patrol officer to third in command, he has the experience and integrity to lead the Chicago Police Department during this time," Johnson said, adding that he believes Waller "will set the tone for the entire department during this crucial interim period."

MORE: When, How Will Chicago's Next Police Superintendent Be Chosen? Here's What We Know