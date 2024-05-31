When does McDonald's stop serving breakfast in the morning?

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Whether it's grabbing something on the way to work or bringing home a morning treat before some early relaxation, the McDonald's breakfast is a staple of the start of the day for many Americans.

Though the chain previously offered all-day breakfast from 2015 to 2020, when the chain removed the all-day breakfast offerings in an effort to simplify business operations.

While the time you'll need to make it to your local McDonald's for a morning hash brown may vary by restaurant, the chain said that breakfast is typically served until 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. at most locations.

As far as the lunch menu, McDonald's said that while serving times vary by location, restaurants typically begin serving lunch once the menu changes over from breakfast.

While many fans are yearning for the return of all-day breakfast, prices at McDonald's have been what's attracted viral attention in recent weeks, with the chain saying media reports and viral tweets have exaggerated price increases.

According to McDonald's, the average price of a Big Mac increased by 20.5% from 2019 to 2024, rising from $4.39 to $5.29.

Though the increase is certainly notable, McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger expressed frustration at a viral tweet from the summer of 2023 that showed a Big Mac meal in Connecticut costing $18, which Erlinger labeled as "an exception" while noting that franchisees own and operate about 95% of American McDonald's locations, which set their own pricing.

The average U.S. price of a Big Mac meal, which includes a sandwich, fries and a drink, currently is $9.29.

Still, the Chicago burger giant said the cost of some items have seen bigger price jumps than the Big Mac. The average price of medium fries was $2.29 in 2019 and is $3.29 now, a 44% increase.

McDonald’s said the average price of all menu items has risen 40% over the last five years, to account for a 40% average increase in the cost of labor, paper and food. That is higher than overall consumer prices, which have increased 21% since December 2019, according to government figures.

Although price increases have left some regular McDonald's customers disappointed, the chain has maintained an effort to stay unique, highlighted by the spin-off ventures of CosMc's and WcDonald's over the past year.

As the recent price increases also seem to have impacted sales, the chain announced plans earlier this month to place a greater emphasis on value deals.