Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson unveiled his full transition team Thursday, with just over two weeks before he officially takes office in Chicago.

The list of committee and subcommittee co-chair appointments included a number of notable names, fellow city leaders, and activists.

With public safety concerns top of mind for residents as Johnson prepares to take over as mayor, notable names on the list included former high-ranking members of the Chicago Police Department, including ex-Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan and Robert Boik, who led the department's reform office but was fired by Supt. David Brown.

The list also includes a number of sub committees, including ones for public safety, economic vitality and equity, housing, education and youth, transportation and more.

On the public safety committee is state Sen. Robert Peters, who has spearheaded bail reform.

"I’ve long said that in order to build a better, stronger, safer Chicago, we need everyone who can help at the table," Johnson said in announcing his picks. "That’s what’s reflected in these appointments."

Johnson last week revealed his picks for chief of staff and first deputy chief of staff, naming Rich Guidice, the executive director for Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, and Dr. Cristina Pacione-Zayas, a current state senator serving the 20th district, respectively.

The announcements come after Johnson named the inaugural chairs for his "Chicago for the People" transition team, tapping 21 prominent Illinois political figures to assist him in his inauguration to the office on May 15.

Among the inaugural chairs are several leaders that were visible backers of Johnson's mayoral campaign, including Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Congresswoman Delia Ramirez and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Illinois' most visible politicians were also named as inaugural chairs, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin headlining the list of names. Durbin notably endorsed Johnson's opponent, Paul Vallas, in the mayoral runoff election.