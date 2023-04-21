Here's What Safety Measures to Expect Downtown Chicago This Weekend After Last Week's Chaos

Those heading to Millennium Park this weekend will likely encounter new safety protocols in response to "disruptive and violent behavior" by large groups of teenagers this past week.

Chicago police arrested a total of 15 people Saturday night as large gatherings of teenagers, dubbed "teen takeovers," led to property damage and physical assaults. In the days following, the Chicago Police Department announced it would put additional security measures in place and increase the number of both patrol officers and command staff at such gatherings.

With the possibility of similar gatherings on Friday night, numerous Chicago police officers descended on Millennium Park in the evening hours and kept a watchful eye on their surroundings. CPD tweeted a photo showing several officers near a barricade at the park and a second photo of command staff, explaining both were present so "all residents and visitors can enjoy our city safely."

Last week's chaotic scenes prompted police to take other actions, including establishing fencing and barriers around Millennium Park - in an effort to limit crowds. Mayor Lori Lightfoot also decided to reimplement a curfew for "unaccompanied minors" at the park, which was in place last summer. Under the curfew, anyone under the age of 18 who isn't with a responsible adult is prohibited from entering after 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

We have an increased police and command staff presence in the downtown area tonight and throughout the weekend so that all residents and visitors can enjoy our city safely. For those visiting @Millennium_Park tonight, the curfew for youth went into effect at 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/7U4G6qkeCi — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) April 21, 2023

Those 17 years old and under must abide by a separate citywide curfew, which begins at 10 p.m. daily.

Additional precautions will be put into place at 31st Street Beach, where a 14-year-old boy was shot last Friday during a large gathering of mostly young people. Days later, CPD announced that bag checks will be established at beach entry points.

If you're planning to go downtown either Friday or Saturday night, you might want to prepare for the possibility of delays on public transportation. If "teen takeovers" were to occur again, they could lead to delays on trains and buses, which were reported during the mayhem last weekend.