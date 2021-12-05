Chicago Police Searching for Missing Teen Last Seen in West Chatham

Chicago police are searching for a 19-year-old man who may be in need of medical attention after he was reported missing from the city’s West Chatham neighborhood.

According to authorities, Malichi Barwick was last seen in the 8300 block of South Stewart on Friday.

Barwick may be in need of medical attention, according to a missing persons report issued by the Chicago Police Department on Sunday.

Barwick is described as a white male, standing 6-feet tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has a fair complexion, hazel eyes and brown hair.

He may be wearing a navy blue jacket and a red hoodie, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on Barwick’s whereabouts is asked to call Chicago police at 312-747-8380, or to call 911.