Chicago Police Searching for ‘High Risk Missing' Teen Girl

Chicago police have issued a “high risk missing person” alert for a 14-year-old girl that requires “immediate medical attention.”

According to authorities, Debra Lenoir was last seen in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood, in a square area spanning from 67th to 69th Street on its north and south sides, and from Ashland to Damen on its east and west sides.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lenoir also frequently travels to suburban Harvey, and to parts of Chicago’s West Side, according to police.

The teen has brown eyes and black hair, although sometimes she wears wigs, according to police. She stands 5-feet-4 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen on Aug. 17.

The girl has a medical condition that requires immediate medical attention, according to police.

Anyone who information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or to call the Area 2 Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.