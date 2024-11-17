Chicago police searching for group of men who committed 17 robberies 

Chicago police are alerting South Side residents about more than a dozen recent robberies committed by the same group.

The 17 robberies date back to Oct. 19, but 15 of them occurred between Nov. 10 and Friday, according to police. They happened in the Archer Heights, Bronzeville, Chicago Lawn, Gage Park, Hyde Park, South Loop, Washington Park and Woodlawn neighborhoods.

In each case, three to six men with handguns and rifles and wearing dark clothing and ski masks exited a stolen car, approached the victims, and took their belongings. Several of the victims were “pistol-whipped or battered,” police said.

The robbers are described by police as men between 18 and 25 years old. The stolen cars they drove include a 2014 black Maserati Quattroporte, a 2017 dark blue Maserati Quattroporte, a 2015 black Jeep Grand Cherokee and another black Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.

According to police, the robberies happened at the following times and locations:

2:45 a.m. Oct. 19 in the 100 block of West Polk Street

3:15 a.m. Oct. 19 in the 1400 block of East 57th Street

12:35 a.m. Nov. 10 in the 5300 block of South Dorchester Avenue

2:20 a.m. Nov. 10 in the 5700 block of South Maplewood Avenue

2:50 a.m. Nov. 10 in the 5600 block of South St. Louis Avenue

3 a.m. Nov. 10 in the 2600 block of West 63rd Street

3 a.m. Nov. 10 in the 6500 block of South Campbell Avenue

4:35 a.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

4:40 a.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

5 a.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of South Stony Island Avenue

5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of South Artesian Avenue

5:45 a.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of South Kedzie Avenue

5:45 a.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue

5:50 a.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of South Rockwell Street

5:55 a.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of South Kedzie Avenue

6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue

12:10 a.m. Friday in the 4400 block of South Pulaski Road

Anyone with information about the robberies can contact Area 1 detectives at (312) 747-8384 or Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8263. Anonymous tips can be submitted at cpdtip.com