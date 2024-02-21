Chicago police search for group of masked suspects connected to 6 armed robberies on city's Northwest Side

Chicago police are searching for a group of masked suspects who investigators believe are connected to at least six armed robberies on the city’s Northwest Side.

“I saw the video, but I didn’t see the individuals. I don’t see their faces. There were four people,” said Jesse Maldonado, who works as a chef in Portage Park. “They come from the car, they dropped the guy on the floor and it’s pretty dangerous. It’s not secured.”

Surveillance video released by police captured one of the robberies in the Portage Park neighborhood. Video shows the 28-year-old victim walking along Dakin Street near Cicero Avenue last Friday around 9 a.m.

Police said the masked suspects pulled up in a stolen gray Jeep Cherokee and robbed the victim at gunpoint. One of the armed suspects had on white gloves.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“I just hope they don’t hurt him or kill him because they got guns,” Maldonado said after watching the video.

About 15 minutes prior, police said the same group confronted a tamale vendor near Milwaukee and Pulaski in Irving Park. Police said they patted her down looking for money and when they didn’t find any they drove off. One of the suspects even fired a shot in the victim’s direction.

She was not injured and nothing was taken. Several bystanders rushed over to help her after seeing her collapsed to the ground.

Another tamale vendor told NBC Chicago’s sister station Telemundo she fears for her own safety.



“That’s not fair. I think they have to catch these people and if the community can help us identify these people,” tamale vendor Paula Aguilar said. “Please call the police because it’s not fair that they continue doing these robberies.”

The crime spree happened last Friday in a time span of 45 minutes. The locations are listed below:



3300 Block of West Armitage Ave on February 16, 2024 @ 08:45 AM

3300 Block of North Milwaukee Ave on February 16, 2024 @ 08:46 AM

3300 Block of West Fullerton Ave on February 16, 2024 @ 08:55 AM

3300 Block of West Fullerton Ave on February 16, 2024 @ 08:56 AM

4800 Block of West Dakin St on February 16, 2024 @ 09:00 AM

2600 Block of North Parkside Ave on February 16, 2024 @ 09:30 AM

Police described the male suspects as 15 to 25 years old. Police said they had guns with extended magazines.

“It’s ridiculous what’s going on right now,” restaurant owner Kasia Bereta said. “We are scared too you know? I’m scared for my place, my business, and my employees.”

Bereta owns Milano Restaurant and Bar in Irving Park and knows the tamale vendor. She said this is the second armed robbery reported near her business in recent days.

“I’m here for 15 years and I never see something like that in this place,” she said. “I don’t know what to say, the city needs to do something.”

Area 5 detectives are investigating the incidents. If you have any information that could help, you’re asked to call (312) 746-7394.