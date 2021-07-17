albany park

Chicago Police Report String of Burglaries at NW Side Businesses

Chicago police are warning residents of three recent burglaries reported in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

In each incident someone broke the front glass door of the business and took money from the cash register, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. June 21, between 10 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. June 28, and about 3:10 a.m. July 13 in the 3900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

