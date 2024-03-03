Chicago police officers injured after being caught in crossfire of Humboldt Park shooting

A pair of Chicago police officers suffered injuries after they were caught in the crossfire of a shooting in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the two officers were on routing patrol in the 3800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when a group of men began firing shots at another group.

A bullet struck the windshield of their marked squad car, striking one of the officers in his bulletproof vest, police said. A second officer sustained lacerations on his face from broken glass, according to authorities.

Both officers were transported to an area hospital in good condition.

One person, an 18-year-old, was struck by the gunfire at the scene, and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.

There are no suspects in custody, and an investigation remains underway.