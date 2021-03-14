Chicago Police Officer Shot Near Gresham Police Station

A Chicago police officer was shot Sunday afternoon near the 6th District police station in the Gresham neighborhood on the city's South Side, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported before 3 p.m. in a parking lot across the street from the station, which is located at 7808 S. Halsted St.

It wasn't immediately clear who shot the officer or if police were searching for a suspect.

The injured officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in unknown condition.

Check back for updates on this developing story.