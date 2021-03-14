Chicago Police

Chicago Police Officer Shot Near Gresham Police Station

The injured officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in unknown condition

BREAKING-NEWS-2[1]1 nbc 5

A Chicago police officer was shot Sunday afternoon near the 6th District police station in the Gresham neighborhood on the city's South Side, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported before 3 p.m. in a parking lot across the street from the station, which is located at 7808 S. Halsted St.

It wasn't immediately clear who shot the officer or if police were searching for a suspect.

Local

COVID vaccine 18 mins ago

These Are the COVID Vaccination Sites Opening in the Chicago Area This Week

St. Patrick's Day 57 mins ago

Only 1 Chicago Business Cited For COVID Regulations Amid St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

The injured officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in unknown condition.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceChicago Police DepartmentPolice shootingchicago officer shotchicago police shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us