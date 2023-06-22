Chicago Police, fire crews search for possible drowned swimmer at Foster Beach

A search is underway after a young woman possibly drowned Wednesday night, police said.

The 19-year-old woman was struggling to swim to the shores of Lake Michigan near Foster Beach around 8:30 p.m. when she was submerged in the water, a witness told rescue teams.

The Chicago Fire Department Dive Team joined police on the search, which was suspended until daylight returns.

After three drownings in two days last summer, Chicago officials begged boaters and swimmers to “please be responsible” when on the water. More recently, a 7-year-old boy died after drowning in Lake Michigan near Northwest Indiana.

So far in 2023, six people have drowned in Lake Michigan, more than any other Great Lake, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a nonprofit group dedicated to drowning prevention. Two of those six people drowned near Chicago and another drowned in suburban Waukegan.