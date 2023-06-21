Teen dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Indiana: police

A 19-year-old has died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan on Monday evening, authorities in Indiana say.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the teen was swimming with a younger family member at Porter Beach when the current on Lake Michigan pulled them into deeper water.

While an eyewitness at the scene was able to save the 14-year-old, the 19-year-old was found unresponsive a short time later, according to police.

Good Samaritans attempted to perform CPR, and he was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An official cause of death has not yet been released, and authorities say the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his family.