Chicago police exchange gunfire with suspect in Austin neighborhood

A suspect is in custody after exchanging gunfire with Chicago police officers in the Austin neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to a shooting in the 5700 block of West North Avenue at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they observed a suspect firing shots at a victim in the area. When officers moved to intervene, the suspect began firing shots at them, striking a squad car.

The officers then returned fire, and the suspect fled the scene. That suspect was taken into custody a short time later, according to Chicago police.

No officers were struck in the shooting, and the suspect was not injured.

Police began administering first aid to the victim in the shooting, and that individual was rushed to a nearby hospital. There was no immediate update on the victim’s condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has launched an investigation into the shooting, and the three officers involved in the incident have been placed on routine administrative duty for a minimum of 30 days, in accordance with state law and department policy.