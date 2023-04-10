Who Will Be Chicago's Next Top Cop? Here's a Short List of Possible Contenders

With the transition underway for Chicago’s next mayor, Brandon Johnson, the top priority is finding a new police superintendent. A short list of possible names has emerged, including some current Chicago Police Department members and others from the outside.

Johnson will make the final decision, but candidates' names will emerge after a newly-formed community coalition vets them. First, though, those interested in the job must submit an application.

The mayor-elect was asked about what he's looking for in a new police superintendent while leaving Chicago State University Monday, where he expressed solidarity with faculty members who are on strike.

"We have to make sure that all the stakeholders that play a part in making sure that our Chicago is better, stronger and safer," Johnson said.

Possible names for Chicago's next cop have emerged from within the department, including recently retired Deputy Chief Ernest Cato, Chief Angel Novalez, Deputy Chief Larry Snelling or perhaps a civilian administrator.

Other local names, but outside of CPD, are Leo Schmitz, chief of the Cook County Sheriff's Office and Jose Tirado with Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications. Three finalists will be recommended to Johnson by the newly-created Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, which is led by Anthony Driver.

Driver says the undertaking is a "very tough" job - something he likened to searching for a needle in the haystack.

""Someone who is reform-minded, someone who is ready to take on the challenges," Driver stated. "I don't think there will be a shortage of people who will view this as a good landing space."

Eric Carter is serving as interim CPD superintendent, but it’s not clear if he’s interested in keeping the position. Johnson’s choice will signal the direction for CPD at a time when rank and file have questioned Johnson’s earlier statements supporting defunding the police.

Craig Futterman, a professor of law at the University of Chicago, has closely monitored police reform in Chicago.

"Who leads the Chicago Police Department makes all the difference in the world. makes all the difference in the world to the individual police officers who make up the police department. the bread and butter, and it makes all the difference in the world to the people of Chicago," he said.

Four town halls, including one planned Tuesday night on Chicago's West Side, will take place to gather community input on the superintendent search. The application was posted this past Friday and is available online.