Chicago Plans Memorials for Pope Benedict XVI as He Begins Lying in State

Chicago will be honoring the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI this week as thousands prepare to pay their respects at the Vatican.

On Monday, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, will preside over a mass "for the repose of the soul of Pope Benedict XVI" at Holy Name Cathedral. The mass is set to take place at 8 a.m.

In addition to that, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced memorial masses will take place in each of the archdiocese's six vicariates this week.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday as thousands of people filed by to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.

Public viewing lasts for 10 hours on Monday in St. Peter’s Basilica. Twelve hours of viewing are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning’s funeral, which will be led by Pope Francis, at St. Peter’s Square.

Following the death of former Pope Benedict XVI early Saturday, tributes have begun pouring in from around the world, with many expressing their condolences and sharing about Benedict's impact on the Catholic Church.

In an email early Saturday, the Archdiocese of Chicago shared an undated photo of Cupich, Pope Francis, former Pope Benedict and Archbishop Georg Gänswein, personal secretary of former Pope Benedict.

The first pontiff to retire in 600 years, Ratzinger became a priest in 1951, was elevated to cardinal in 1977 then became pope in 2005.

"He was an individual who was known worldwide as a first-class theologian even before he became a bishop,” Cupich said.

The full list of memorial masses in Chicago includes:

Vicariate I:

Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. at St. Theresa Parish, 455 N. Benton St., Palatine

Vicariate II:

Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 1747 Lake Ave., Wilmette

Vicariate III:

Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at St. Hyacinth's Basilica, 3636 W. Wolfram St., Chicago

Mass will be said in three languages: English, Spanish and Polish.

Vicariate IV:

Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Cletus Church, 600 W. 55 th St., La Grange

St., La Grange Mass will be in English and Spanish.

Vicariate V:

Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. at St. Albert the Great Church, 8000 S. Linder Ave., Burbank.

Mass will be said in three languages: English, Spanish and Polish.

Vicariate VI: