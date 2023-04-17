Chicago Pastor Says She's Contacted Police After Months of Vandalism At Church

For almost a year, someone’s been targeting Holy Covenant United Methodist Church in Chicago’s Lakeview East neighborhood with acts of vandalism, and leadership at the church is growing increasingly frustrated while remaining adamant that they will continue to spread a message of love and acceptance.

The pride flag that hangs high outside the church was torn off. A welcome sign was destroyed.Messages of love are being erased and replaced with graffiti.

Jennifer Stephens is the pastor.

“In the past month, it has started escalating to every other day,” said Rev. Stephens. “There’s a lot of effort going into the destruction that they are doing. When I talk to neighbors and tell them what has been happening, they are surprised.”

Rev. Stephens said she does not know if this is being done by someone who lives in this neighborhood – or works in the area.

She’s contacted police, posted messages on Next Door and is talking to neighbors about what she calls escalating acts of hate.

“I am not scared,” she said. “It is just going to make us be more bold and speak louder.”