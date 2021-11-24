Chicago Park District Ice Rinks to Open for Season This Weekend

Beginning Friday, Chicago area residents will be able to enjoy a favorite winter-time activity in the city, as the Chicago Park District will open four of its outdoor ice skating rinks.

The rinks, which will remain open through Feb. 21, are located in several different parts of the city.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The rinks at McKinley Park, Midway Plaisance Park, Warren Park and Wentworth Park will all open on Friday. The ice skating rink at Mount Greenwood Park will open on Dec. 1, and the skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park is already open for the season, according to a park district press release.

According to officials, this year’s skating rules will be slightly different, requiring timed-reservations at the rinks in accordance with COVID-19 social distancing rules.

Residents and visitors will be able to reserve spots, and whether to rent skates or bring their own, on the park district’s website.

Pre-registration will be required for all outdoor ice rinks and activities. Sessions can be booked up to two weeks in advance, according to the district. Skaters will be permitted to check in no more than 30 minutes before their slotted time.

Skaters who have their own skates will be allowed to skate for free, while skate rentals will be available for $7.

The rinks will all feature several different skating programs, including open skate and drop-in skate lessons. Skate lessons, which include skate rental, will be available for $10 admission.

Hockey players will also have plenty of options to play on city rinks, including stick and puck hockey, pond hockey and rat hockey.

All information for skating can be found on the park district’s website.