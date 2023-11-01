Chicago organization tracks threats against Jewish communities as antisemitism reaches ‘historic levels'

As the FBI warns of an increased terror threat with antisemitism reaching "historic levels," a Chicago non-profit organization is working to keep Jewish communities safe.

"We want people to know how much hate is out there," said Michael Masters, national director and CEO of the Secure Community Network.

The Secure Community Network, or SCN, has a 24/7 command center in downtown Chicago to track dangers against Jewish communities throughout North America.

"We work with local communities to make them aware of it. At the end of the day, we're seeing an increasing number of law enforcement agencies take those seriously," Masters said.

The SCN started after 9/11 to track threats, including those made online, against Jewish communities.

“We’ve never seen it this high,” said Masters, who is also a retired Marine and former executive director of Homeland Security for Cook County.

More than 800 incidents of antisemitism happened just in October, according to the SCN.

"Those are instances of vandalization, harassment, assault, threats," Masters said.

The Secure Community Network reports those incidents to local and state law enforcement and the FBI.

"This is a threat that is reaching in some way sort of historic levels," said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

During testimony at a US Senate hearing on Tuesday, Wray said antisemitism is growing and warns about an increased terror threat.

"The ongoing war in the Middle East has raised the threat of an attack against Americans in the United States to a whole ‘nother level," said Wray.

The Secure Community Network trains and prepares Jewish communities on how to respond during an terror attack, like synagogue shootings across the US in recent years.

“With the exception of one individual, everyone who had gone through that training with him and was in the synagogue with him that day survived,” said Masters, referring to the security director who survived the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

"It is likely to get worse. We need to be vigilant. We cannot be complacent. But we can’t also live in fear," Masters said.