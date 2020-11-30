Chicago Officials Shut Down 300-Person Party in Wicker Park

City of Chicago officials shut down a party with more than 300 attendees in Wicker Park over the weekend for violating the city's coronavirus rules.

The party took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 29 in the basement of Vault/All Access, 1612 W. Division Ave., according to Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

A task force focused on shutting down large gatherings issued multiple citations, cease and desist orders as well as closure orders for throwing a "dangerous and unlicensed commercial party."

None of those in attendance were practicing social distancing or wearing face coverings, officials said.

Since Oct. 30, BACP has issued 20 citations and 54 notices to correct to bars, restaurants and other business that permitted indoor dining and/or drinking.

Additionally, officials have issued one-day closure orders to nine businesses, four of which were given long-term closure orders for egregiously violating the COVID-19 regulations.

Since March, BACP has conducted more than 6,500 COVID-19 investigations and cited more than 330 businesses for violating regulations.

The following establishments have been issued one-day closure orders for egregious and/or repeated violations of Chicago's COVID-19 regulations: